Wealth Alliance Has $337,000 Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 469,172 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,981,000 after purchasing an additional 253,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

BR stock opened at $182.53 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $184.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.57, for a total value of $1,827,007.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,238.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,116 shares of company stock worth $31,018,976. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

