Wealth Alliance Has $275,000 Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

