Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 10,890 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $22,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Freshpet by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Freshpet stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

FRPT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

