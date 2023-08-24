Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,254 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,761,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MetLife by 564.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after buying an additional 1,781,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Argus raised their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

