One Capital Management LLC Buys 1,769 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 15.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 102.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KHC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.6 %

KHC opened at $33.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

