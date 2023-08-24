Wealth Alliance Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Target were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Target by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.66.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $123.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.59. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.