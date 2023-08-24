Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 68,003 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,003 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.11% of Leslie’s worth $22,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Leslie’s by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,271.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.73. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $610.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.08 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 37.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

