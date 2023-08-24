Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37,263 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.40% of Noah worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 805,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Noah in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Noah stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.01. Noah Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.99 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 29.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. Noah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

