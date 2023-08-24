Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,486,000 after acquiring an additional 986,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,881,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,132,000 after acquiring an additional 910,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.