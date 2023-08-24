Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 27.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in GSK by 3.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 28.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,527.50.

GSK Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.