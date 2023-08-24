Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.93 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.93 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

