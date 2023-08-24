MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.21% of MaxCyte worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after buying an additional 784,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after buying an additional 1,269,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after buying an additional 947,104 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,258,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after buying an additional 30,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 189,814 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $3.72 on Thursday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 14,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $75,289.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other MaxCyte news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,797.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 14,968 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $75,289.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,980.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,641 shares of company stock worth $218,186. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

