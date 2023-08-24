Wealth Alliance Invests $269,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,550,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,861,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,104,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,886,000 after acquiring an additional 134,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,470,000 after acquiring an additional 57,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVB

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $180.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.35 and a 200 day moving average of $178.99. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $216.11. The company has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.