Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Corning were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after buying an additional 4,892,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after buying an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.21 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

