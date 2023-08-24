One Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,438 NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUDM. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NUDM stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.87.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

