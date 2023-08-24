Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 9,472 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after buying an additional 1,961,969 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,100,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 429.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,422,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,795,000 after buying an additional 1,154,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after buying an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,669 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

TT stock opened at $201.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $209.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

