Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $109,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $121.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.33. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

