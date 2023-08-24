Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 54,816 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,816 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.60% of STAAR Surgical worth $18,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of STAA opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.73. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $104.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair lowered STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Read Our Latest Report on STAA

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.