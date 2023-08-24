Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,479 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIO by 1,182.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NIO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nomura lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

