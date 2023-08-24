Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,479 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIO by 1,182.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NIO Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $22.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on NIO. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nomura lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 4 Off-Price Retailers that are Worth the Price
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Gaming Stocks to Bet On For Gains in 2024
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Hot Nasdaq Stocks to Ride This Fall
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.