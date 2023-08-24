Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.07% of International Paper worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Paper news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.