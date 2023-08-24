1,351,230 Shares in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,351,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FibroGen news, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $67,718.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $493,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FibroGen news, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $67,718.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $493,397.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 242,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,170 shares of company stock valued at $662,386. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FibroGen

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20.

FibroGen Profile

(Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.