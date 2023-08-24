Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 383,801 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.41% of Avid Bioservices worth $28,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $253,551.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,513.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $253,551.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,513.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $87,426.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,141 shares in the company, valued at $776,490.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,989 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices Profile

(Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

