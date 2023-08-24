Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Holdings Lowered by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $1,285,712.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,163.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of Sana Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $510,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,830.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 203,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $1,285,712.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,853,163.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

