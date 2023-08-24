Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alector were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alector by 25.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after purchasing an additional 772,398 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $6,692,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 12.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alector by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Alector Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ ALEC opened at $6.32 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $529.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALEC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Alector from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Insider Transactions at Alector

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sara Kenkare-Mitra sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $28,234.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $36,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,392,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,397 shares of company stock valued at $71,739. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

