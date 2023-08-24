E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $95,000 Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Allakos by 21.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Allakos Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $258.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

