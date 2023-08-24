E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $129,000 in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2seventy bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 2seventy bio by 25.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded 2seventy bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $42,333.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,823.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $55,537.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,849.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 6,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $42,333.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,823.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,932 shares of company stock valued at $122,183 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

2seventy bio Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $5.41 on Thursday. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $17.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

