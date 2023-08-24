E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $95,000 Stock Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 85.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,364 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter worth $7,749,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 258.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 725,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 33.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 545,508 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allakos by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,250,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 451,058 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLK opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.42. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allakos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

