E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,585 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 33.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 20.32 and a current ratio of 20.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

In other Kura Oncology news, Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

