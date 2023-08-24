E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $184,000 Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 79.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bryant Fong sold 1,433,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $5,546,886.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bryant Fong sold 1,433,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $5,546,886.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $973,258.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 782,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,405,351 shares of company stock worth $9,875,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

ADMA stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $899.64 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

