E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $184,000 Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,975,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 217.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after buying an additional 250,455 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,940,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,927,000 after buying an additional 1,940,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,665,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,301 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Stock Up 3.4 %

ADMA stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $899.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $4.65.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

In related news, Director Bryant Fong sold 1,433,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $5,546,886.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Bryant Fong sold 1,433,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $5,546,886.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Lenz sold 211,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $973,258.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 782,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,405,351 shares of company stock worth $9,875,175. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

