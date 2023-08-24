Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.40%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

