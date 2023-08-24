Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,056 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Black Hills worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $79.15. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKH

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.