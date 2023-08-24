E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 989 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in VeriSign by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total value of $25,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,872.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $137,996.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,378,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.96, for a total transaction of $25,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,872.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,410 shares of company stock worth $8,762,970. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN stock opened at $205.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.24 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

