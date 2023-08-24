Citigroup Inc. Buys 827,536 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 103.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,628,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $74,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 86,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after purchasing an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on QGEN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of QGEN opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

