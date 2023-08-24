Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WES. Wells Fargo & Company cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

