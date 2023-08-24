BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-3.92 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.92 EPS.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.1 %
BJ stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.
