BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 47.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-3.92 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.80-$3.92 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.1 %

BJ stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,816,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,548,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,795,000 after purchasing an additional 838,036 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

