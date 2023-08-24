ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $947.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.20 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. ScanSource updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ScanSource Stock Performance

SCSC opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCSC. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on ScanSource in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $74,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,029,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 115,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Further Reading

