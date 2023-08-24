Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CEO Buys $10,525.00 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Suen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $10,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 190,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,440.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jacob Suen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 21st, Jacob Suen acquired 2,500 shares of Airgain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $10,600.00.
- On Tuesday, August 15th, Jacob Suen purchased 2,500 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,475.00.
Airgain Stock Performance
Shares of AIRG stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $43.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.91.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AIRG. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.
Airgain Company Profile
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
