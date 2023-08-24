Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) CEO Buys $10,525.00 in Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Suen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $10,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 190,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,440.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jacob Suen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airgain alerts:

On Monday, August 21st, Jacob Suen acquired 2,500 shares of Airgain stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $10,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Jacob Suen purchased 2,500 shares of Airgain stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,475.00.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a market cap of $43.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Airgain by 256.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIRG. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIRG

Airgain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.