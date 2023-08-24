Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 1,140 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 113.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 32.7% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 11.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,122,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,372,000 after acquiring an additional 60,159 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.58. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

