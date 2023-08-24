Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $96,000 in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 47.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 362,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,995,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.02.

Coty Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

