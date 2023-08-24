American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,388 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $159.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

