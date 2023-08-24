Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,633 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,588 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $13,412,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 109.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $4,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.05.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

