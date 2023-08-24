Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $461,455,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Four Corners Property Trust

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.52%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

