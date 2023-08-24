Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 83,267 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $10,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

