Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.02 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 235,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $1,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,739,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,423,079 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

