Zhang Financial LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Zhang Financial LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,068 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,579,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

