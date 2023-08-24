JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $54,391,133,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $147.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $428.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

