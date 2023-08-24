Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 124.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Shares of NYSE:TME opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

