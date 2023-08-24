IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $223.70 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $195.27 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.19 and a 200-day moving average of $215.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.12%.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.