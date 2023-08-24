CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $80.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.